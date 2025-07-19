According to the Bild publication, the Patriot air defense system, which official Berlin intends to pay for to provide to Ukraine, will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months.
Points of attention
- Despite the urgent need for air defense systems in Germany, delays in Patriot system availability pose challenges for both countries.
- The complexities of procurement and deployment logistics highlight the ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst regional tensions.
Ukraine will not receive Patriot in the near future
According to journalists, this is about the Patriot system, which Switzerland was supposed to receive, but was moved up in the queue for the sake of Ukraine. Germany decided to pay for it.
What is important to understand is that this system is still being refined by the American defense contractor Raytheon.
The main problem will be that it will not be ready for at least six to eight months.
Official Berlin also cannot ignore the fact that Germany lacks air defense systems.
It is worth noting that in 2022, the Bundeswehr had 12 Patriot systems, three of which were transferred to Ukraine.
Moreover, it is indicated that two more systems are used in Poland to protect the airport in Rzeszów.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-