When will Ukraine receive the first Patriot system from Germany — media reports

According to the Bild publication, the Patriot air defense system, which official Berlin intends to pay for to provide to Ukraine, will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months.

According to journalists, this is about the Patriot system, which Switzerland was supposed to receive, but was moved up in the queue for the sake of Ukraine. Germany decided to pay for it.

What is important to understand is that this system is still being refined by the American defense contractor Raytheon.

The main problem will be that it will not be ready for at least six to eight months.

To further expedite supplies to Ukraine, Germany is considering sending Patriots from its Armed Forces stockpiles. Replacements would need to be ordered from Raytheon, and delivery would take years.

Official Berlin also cannot ignore the fact that Germany lacks air defense systems.

It is worth noting that in 2022, the Bundeswehr had 12 Patriot systems, three of which were transferred to Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that two more systems are used in Poland to protect the airport in Rzeszów.