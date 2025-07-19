When will Ukraine receive the first Patriot system from Germany — media reports
Category
Politics
Publication date

When will Ukraine receive the first Patriot system from Germany — media reports

Ukraine will not receive Patriot in the near future
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

According to the Bild publication, the Patriot air defense system, which official Berlin intends to pay for to provide to Ukraine, will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months.

Points of attention

  • Despite the urgent need for air defense systems in Germany, delays in Patriot system availability pose challenges for both countries.
  • The complexities of procurement and deployment logistics highlight the ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst regional tensions.

Ukraine will not receive Patriot in the near future

According to journalists, this is about the Patriot system, which Switzerland was supposed to receive, but was moved up in the queue for the sake of Ukraine. Germany decided to pay for it.

What is important to understand is that this system is still being refined by the American defense contractor Raytheon.

The main problem will be that it will not be ready for at least six to eight months.

To further expedite supplies to Ukraine, Germany is considering sending Patriots from its Armed Forces stockpiles. Replacements would need to be ordered from Raytheon, and delivery would take years.

Official Berlin also cannot ignore the fact that Germany lacks air defense systems.

It is worth noting that in 2022, the Bundeswehr had 12 Patriot systems, three of which were transferred to Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that two more systems are used in Poland to protect the airport in Rzeszów.

Three systems are currently being upgraded by the German armed forces, so they are not yet ready for use, and at least one more is needed for training.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians launched a massive attack on Odessa and Pavlohrad
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine to the top". What is known about Trump's new plan
Trump wants Ukraine to receive weapons steadily
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 19, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?