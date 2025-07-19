The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 19, 2025
Читати українською

The losses of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine continue to grow rapidly and relentlessly. During July 18, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post and six other important enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The use of kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems by the enemy highlights the severity of the attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements.
  • The ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine by Russia has entered its 1242nd day, with the situation showing no signs of immediate resolution.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 19, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,040,950 (+1,120) people

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,012 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 30531 (+46) units.

  • MLRS — 1442 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1198 (+1) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46712 (+163) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3492 (+1) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55606 (+112) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile and 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used six missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 3,843 kamikaze drones to destroy and carried out 5,825 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

