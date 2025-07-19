Watch: Russia was hit by hundreds of Ukrainian drones

During the night of July 18-19, powerful explosions again thundered in the aggressor country of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense forces repelled two waves of attacks at once. Some Ukrainian drones were even able to reach Moscow.

Hundreds of drones attacked Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that between 6:15 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on July 18, 87 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty:

48 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

12 — over the territory of the Oryol region,

10 — over the territory of the Kaluga region,

8 — over the territory of Rostov region,

5 — over the territory of the Moscow region, including two flying to Moscow,

one UAV each — over the territories of the Tula, Kursk, Smolensk and Voronezh regions.

A new wave of attacks began on the night of July 19.

Russian air defense forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 71 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

▪️ 24 — over the territory of Rostov region,

▪️ 16 — over the territory of the Moscow region, including 13 flying to Moscow,

▪️ 11 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ 10 — over the territory of Kaluga region,

▪️ 3 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ two each — over the territories of Oryol, Tula and Lipetsk regions,

▪️1 — over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.