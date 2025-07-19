The Russians launched a massive attack on Odessa and Pavlohrad

During the night of July 18-19, various regions of Ukraine came under attack from Russian invaders. However, the most noticeable consequences were in Odessa and Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa

The first explosion thundered in the city at around 00:21, and later there were more.

Local authorities officially confirmed that Odessa was attacked by enemy strike drones — more than 20 UAVs approached the city from different directions.

As noted by the head of the OVA, Oleg Kiper, a residential high-rise building caught fire, rescuers are pulling people out of the fire trap.

At 1:59 AM, Mayor Trukhanov announced the death of a person in a massive Russian drone attack on Odessa.

It has also become known that at least three people were injured. The information is being verified.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad

During the night of the 19th, the city experienced its most massive attack, as the enemy used both drones and missiles.

A hellish night and morning for Pavlograd. The most massive attack on the city. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists targeted with missiles and drones. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to the latest data, the attack damaged a fire department, industrial enterprises, and a 5-story building. A fire broke out.