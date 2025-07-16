Agents of the ATESH resistance movement in occupied Luhansk are recording a large-scale and covert forced mobilization carried out by representatives of the occupation "authorities" with the support of Russian security forces.

In Luhansk, racists are forcibly mobilizing the local population

The goal is to replenish losses at the front at the expense of local residents who are not ready and trained to participate in combat.

The occupiers are paying special attention to the city's educational institutions. According to data provided by ATESH agents, people in military uniform enter the buildings of Luhansk State University (LSU), Luhansk Pedagogical University (LDPU), and Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs (LAVS) every day.

Under threat of pressure and arrest, students are forced to sign contracts or simply forcibly taken away and sent to assembly points — without training or minimal conditions.

Intimidation, disinformation, and restrictions on access to information are used to conceal the scale of mobilization. Parents are told that their children are "at military training" or "undergoing training," when in reality they are already on the front lines — often without body armor or basic medical care.