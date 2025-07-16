Agents of the ATESH resistance movement in occupied Luhansk are recording a large-scale and covert forced mobilization carried out by representatives of the occupation "authorities" with the support of Russian security forces.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers are carrying out a large-scale forced mobilization of students in occupied Luhansk, using threats and disinformation.
- Students in Luhansk are being forcibly taken away without proper training or conditions, endangering their lives on the front lines.
- The ATES resistance movement is documenting and exposing the crimes of the occupiers to protect the local population and support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In Luhansk, racists are forcibly mobilizing the local population
The goal is to replenish losses at the front at the expense of local residents who are not ready and trained to participate in combat.
The occupiers are paying special attention to the city's educational institutions. According to data provided by ATESH agents, people in military uniform enter the buildings of Luhansk State University (LSU), Luhansk Pedagogical University (LDPU), and Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs (LAVS) every day.
Under threat of pressure and arrest, students are forced to sign contracts or simply forcibly taken away and sent to assembly points — without training or minimal conditions.
We will continue to document the crimes of the occupiers and provide information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Our goal is to expose the lies, protect those who can still be saved, and bring the liberation of Luhansk closer.
