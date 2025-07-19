"Ukraine to the top". What is known about Trump's new plan

The Wall Street Journal has learned from its insiders that the team of US leader Donald Trump will redistribute arms supplies to allies in such a way as to give priority to those countries that are ready to give Ukraine weapons from their own stocks.

Trump wants Ukraine to receive weapons steadily

Yes, the White House has already placed Germany first in line to receive Patriot air defense systems.

This will allow official Berlin to transfer the two systems it has to Ukraine.

Journalists point out that Washington's promise to quickly replace the German Patriot systems is the first time the Pentagon has facilitated arms supplies to Ukraine since Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he supports additional arms supplies.

The initial deal is similar to a move made in 2024 by the administration of previous President Joe Biden, which moved Ukraine to the top of the queue to receive air defense equipment directly from the United States.

If more and more allies of Kyiv agree to supply Patriots from their arsenals to Ukraine, the White House will continue to review plans for future deliveries, giving priority to these partners.