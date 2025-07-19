More than 30 missiles and 300 drones. Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack

As reported by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the night of July 18-19, the Russian invaders once again carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. This time, they used more than 30 missiles and more than 300 attack drones.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to allies for their support in protecting Ukrainians, including investments in drone production, air defense systems, and missiles.
- The President highlighted the importance of restoring affected areas and assisting people in need after the attack, while condemning the Russian aggression.
How Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's new attack
According to the Ukrainian leader, the destruction of enemy targets is still ongoing, as well as rescue operations after the attack.
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that in Odessa, the Russians again hit a residential building.
Currently, one person is known to have died and 6 injured, including a child.
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to the allies who help protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks.
First of all, we are talking about joint weapons production, investments in the production of drones in Ukraine, in particular interceptor drones, and the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-