More than 30 missiles and 300 drones. Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack

As reported by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the night of July 18-19, the Russian invaders once again carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. This time, they used more than 30 missiles and more than 300 attack drones.

How Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's new attack

According to the Ukrainian leader, the destruction of enemy targets is still ongoing, as well as rescue operations after the attack.

Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr regions were affected. Critical infrastructure was damaged in Sumy — several thousand families were left without electricity. Combined strikes were carried out on Shostka. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that in Odessa, the Russians again hit a residential building.

Currently, one person is known to have died and 6 injured, including a child.

My condolences to the family and friends. They hit Pavlohrad with missiles and drones. They damaged a residential building, important infrastructure. Wherever necessary, all services are now working and helping, restoring places and helping people after the attack, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to the allies who help protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks.