The ultimatum that US leader Donald Trump issued to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 14 indicates that the US president's patience is not unlimited. If the Kremlin rejects the White House's demand, the consequences for Russia will be extremely serious.

Putin may provoke even more problems for Russia

Foreign analysts believe that Putin's refusal to compromise is a serious strategic mistake.

We are talking about colossal losses of international influence, markets for energy exports, and global allies.

The Russian dictator does not want to stop the war because he has not yet taken revenge on Ukraine for challenging his regime and not wanting to submit immediately.

A statement on this matter was made by Russia expert Michael Kimmage.

This is deeply irrational, even fanatical, but it is one of the many reasons why I think Putin simply cannot distance himself from this war.

The Russian dictator ignores the fact that he has already lost many of his allies, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Syria.

By ignoring Trump's demands, Putin is once again straining relations with the United States, which had only recently begun to improve.