The UK is actively working on developing a supersonic stealth aircraft, which it intends to put into service by 2035. It is being assisted in this process by Italy and Japan. The fighter has already been named Tempest.
Points of attention
- The key feature of the Tempest fighter is its ability to cross the Atlantic without the need for in-air refueling, a capability unprecedented in previous Royal Air Force fighters.
- The development of the Tempest fighter suggests that Britain and its allies are actively preparing for potential conflicts, including a hypothetic war with Russia, by investing in advanced military technology.
What is currently known about the Tempest fighter jet?
As journalists managed to find out, it is being created for long-distance flights, transportation of large payloads and equipment.
The dimensions of the fighter in question indicate that it is intended for long-range missions deep into enemy territory.
According to the latest data, the new British fighter will be equipped with technologies that allow it to interact with other aircraft, drones, ground forces and satellites.
A key feature of this fighter is that it will be able to cross the Atlantic without refueling in the air.
What is important to understand is that no previous Royal Air Force fighter has been able to do this yet.
