The UK is actively working on developing a supersonic stealth aircraft, which it intends to put into service by 2035. It is being assisted in this process by Italy and Japan. The fighter has already been named Tempest.

What is currently known about the Tempest fighter jet?

As journalists managed to find out, it is being created for long-distance flights, transportation of large payloads and equipment.

The dimensions of the fighter in question indicate that it is intended for long-range missions deep into enemy territory.

A larger plane means larger fuel tanks. That means greater range and a larger payload of explosive warheads. The size also allows weapons to be placed inside, providing a smooth exterior surface that makes the plane harder to detect on radar, the publication explains.

According to the latest data, the new British fighter will be equipped with technologies that allow it to interact with other aircraft, drones, ground forces and satellites.

If NATO ever goes to war against Russia, that means a plane would take off from a British airfield, fly stealthily to Russia, destroy enemy air defenses, and then return.

A key feature of this fighter is that it will be able to cross the Atlantic without refueling in the air.