Watch: fighters of the SSSU used drones to strike 6 positions of the Russian army in Sumy region
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
“Baba Yaga”
Fighters of the 15th mobile border detachment "Steel Border" used Vampire strike drones to strike six positions of the Russian invaders in the North Slobozhansk direction.

  • Fighters of the SSSU effectively used the Vampire strike drones to target Russian army positions in the Sumy region.
  • The 'Baba Yaga' drone destroyed six enemy positions showcasing its effectiveness in combat operations.
  • The Vampire strike drone is equipped to drop various munitions, engage in remote mining, and transport payloads for tactical advantage.

Fighters of the SSSU used “Baba Yaga” drones to strike positions of the Russian army in the Sumy region

The State Border Service reported this and released a corresponding video.

In Sumy region, border guards actively use the entire range of unmanned aerial vehicles. The combat work of Vampire strike drones is especially effective.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, the "Vampire" calculations of the 15th mobile border detachment, while performing combat missions, destroyed six enemy positions.

The Vampire strike drone, also known as "Baba Yaga," is a Ukrainian heavy-class hexacopter drone. Its development began in the summer of 2022.

The drone can drop various munitions, is used for remote mining and transporting payloads. Its arsenal includes special aerial bombs, mortars, anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

Vampire is equipped with six propellers and can lift up to 15 kilograms of cargo into the air.

Baba Yaga

