On July 17, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" was able to implement a deep penetration of more than 30 km into the rear of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.

What is known about the new success of “LFR”

The Legion team draws attention to the fact that the key goal of the operation was to demoralize the Russian invaders and eliminate the militants from the "Akhmat" unit.

As "LFR" notes, they are called "traitors to the Ichkerian people."

During the operation, at least three Kadyrov's supporters were killed as a result of a targeted explosion of a service vehicle.

Moreover, the legionnaires were able to gather valuable intelligence about logistical routes, available equipment, and the locations of enemy command posts.

It is also worth noting that all participants in the operation are currently safe, and the raid itself has been recognized as a complete success.

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RWC) and the Russian Freedom Legion are two main formations created from Russian citizens fighting on the side of Ukraine against the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that each of these units has an identical ideological basis — the struggle to liberate Russia from authoritarian rule and support Ukrainian independence.