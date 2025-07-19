Watch: Russia hits Shostka with 6 KABs

On July 19, the Russian occupiers once again launched an attack on the Sumy region. This time, Shostka came under enemy fire.

What is known about the Russian attack on Shostka?

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the city.

Thus, it is indicated that after 10:00, the Russian invaders again attacked the Shostka community with six guided aerial bombs.

A targeted hit was recorded. A fire broke out. There are no victims or injuries, the official statement said. Share

According to local authorities, the consequences of the attack are being investigated and will be announced later.

It is also worth noting that during the night of July 19, the Russian army captured Yablunivka in Sumy region.

This was stated by the analytical project DeepState.

Photo: DeepState

In addition to information about occupied Yablunivka, analysts reported on the enemy's advance near Yunakivka in Sumy region, Khatniy and Romanivka in Kharkiv region, and Toretsk in Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that during the night of July 18 and 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 379 airstrikes.