Watch: Russia hits Shostka with 6 KABs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Russia hits Shostka with 6 KABs

Sumy OVA
What is known about the Russian attack on Shostka?
Читати українською

On July 19, the Russian occupiers once again launched an attack on the Sumy region. This time, Shostka came under enemy fire.

Points of attention

  • Stay updated on the ongoing situation in the Sumy region and beyond as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Efforts to suppress Russian advances and defend Ukrainian territory are ongoing, emphasizing the critical importance of air defense forces and electronic warfare capabilities.

What is known about the Russian attack on Shostka?

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the situation in the city.

Thus, it is indicated that after 10:00, the Russian invaders again attacked the Shostka community with six guided aerial bombs.

A targeted hit was recorded. A fire broke out. There are no victims or injuries, the official statement said.

According to local authorities, the consequences of the attack are being investigated and will be announced later.

It is also worth noting that during the night of July 19, the Russian army captured Yablunivka in Sumy region.

This was stated by the analytical project DeepState.

Photo: DeepState

In addition to information about occupied Yablunivka, analysts reported on the enemy's advance near Yunakivka in Sumy region, Khatniy and Romanivka in Kharkiv region, and Toretsk in Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that during the night of July 18 and 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 379 airstrikes.

Air defense forces successfully destroyed 208 enemy drones and missiles. Moreover, another 136 targets were lost in location and suppressed by electronic warfare.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Ukraine receive the first Patriot system from Germany — media reports
Ukraine will not receive Patriot in the near future
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia announced the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive dozens of Abrams tanks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 344 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on July 18-19

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?