Air defense forces neutralized 344 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of July 18-19, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 379 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 208 enemy drones and missiles were successfully destroyed. Moreover, another 136 targets were lost in location and suppressed by electronic warfare.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on July 18-19

The enemy carried out a new air attack:

344 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation;

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launches from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions, Russia, TOT Crimea);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Millerovo, Russian Federation);

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had shot down 208 enemy air attack vehicles:

185 Shahed attack UAVs;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

9 X-101 cruise missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that 7 cruise missiles and 129 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.