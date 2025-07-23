Major General Pavlenko pointed out the weak point of the Russian army

According to the former deputy head of the Military Development Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Ilya Pavlenko, the real Achilles' heel of the Russian army is the unprofessionalism of mid-level commanders.
The Russian army has accumulated many serious problems
As Pavlenko noted, despite their size and long-term modernization, Russian troops continue to suffer colossal losses due to the negligence of the command and ignoring proper training of personnel.
The general also drew attention to the fact that the GUR command not only counteracts the Russian invasion, but also forms the philosophy of conducting modern warfare.
He also urged not to forget that Ukraine's military intelligence was actively preparing for a potential Russian invasion even before February 24, 2022.
Moreover, it was the GUR that simulated scenarios for repelling high-speed enemy offensive operations.
The first year of the full-scale war has proven that the enemy is determined to take swift, unexpected actions. First of all, we are talking about capturing airports, cities, and setting up checkpoints.
Moreover, in 2022, lists were formed for filtering, firing lists — whom the Russians wanted to eliminate immediately.
