The DIU showed Kellogg Western components from Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reviewed Western-made electronic components that Ukrainian military intelligence officers removed from destroyed or captured Russian weapons.

Kellogg saw Western components in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, in particular, was shown the Western elements of the Iranian-Russian Shahed ("Geranium") kamikaze drones and the Russian "Gerbera", with which the aggressor state terrorizes the civilian population of Ukraine.

Also among the identified components is microelectronics, which are critically important for the production of high-precision weapons, which the Russian defense-industrial complex received through "gray schemes" to circumvent international sanctions.

The special exhibition was organized by the War&Sanctions portal of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with colleagues from the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

"It is necessary for the international community to strengthen control over compliance with the sanctions imposed on Moscow. This also applies to manufacturers, who must be more responsible in controlling their products on international markets," emphasized Shifr, a serviceman of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The GUR assured: "The Main Intelligence Directorate continues to reveal the secrets of Russian weapons and identify their components in order to make it impossible to circumvent sanctions."