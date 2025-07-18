The DIU showed Kellogg Western components from Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reviewed Western-made electronic components that Ukrainian military intelligence officers removed from destroyed or captured Russian weapons.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military intelligence officers showcased Western components from destroyed Russian weapons to US Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.
- The seized components included elements of Iranian-Russian kamikaze drones and microelectronics crucial for high-precision weapons production.
Kellogg saw Western components in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg, in particular, was shown the Western elements of the Iranian-Russian Shahed ("Geranium") kamikaze drones and the Russian "Gerbera", with which the aggressor state terrorizes the civilian population of Ukraine.
The special exhibition was organized by the War&Sanctions portal of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with colleagues from the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.
The GUR assured: "The Main Intelligence Directorate continues to reveal the secrets of Russian weapons and identify their components in order to make it impossible to circumvent sanctions."
