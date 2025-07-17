Watch: a DIU special forces officer single-handedly restrained the assault of five Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: a DIU special forces officer single-handedly restrained the assault of five Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
a DIU fighter
Читати українською

In the Kupyansk direction, a DIU special forces soldier single-handedly held back an assault by Russian forces that outnumbered him. In response, the enemy used prohibited poison gas, mortars, and FPV drones.

Points of attention

  • Brave DIU special forces soldier single-handedly defended against a Russian assault in the Kupyansk direction, despite facing outnumbered and facing prohibited methods of warfare.
  • The enemy used poison gas, mortars, and FPV drones in an attempt to overpower the soldier, who sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and poisoning before being evacuated to safety.
  • The coordinated efforts of the evacuation team successfully rescued the soldier from the battlefield, showcasing the high professionalism and dedication of the special forces unit.

A DIU fighter single-handedly held back the assault of the occupiers near Kupyansk

During the fighting in the Kupyansk direction, a fighter of the special forces unit of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Bratstvo" single-handedly restrained the assault of five occupiers.

In response to the effective resistance of the Ukrainian soldier, the occupiers resorted to prohibited methods of warfare — they used poison gas.

Moreover, after that, the position was covered with dense mortar fire and FPV drone attacks.

The soldier suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and was poisoned by an unknown substance, which caused periodic loss of consciousness. Further holding of the position in such conditions became impossible.

The command made the only possible decision — to evacuate the soldier. Despite the active work of enemy FPV drones, the evacuation group was able to break through to the wounded man, take him out of the fire and deliver him to a stabilization point.

Thanks to the coordinated actions and high professionalism of the special forces, it was possible not only to hold the position, but also to push the enemy away from it.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the DIU showed the combat work of the NRK Lyut
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Lyut
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated Russian operators of the Skat 350M UAV
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new GUR operation?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU fighter handed over a unique flag from the occupied Donetsk region to rescuers
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?