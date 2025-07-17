Watch: a DIU special forces officer single-handedly restrained the assault of five Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, a DIU special forces soldier single-handedly held back an assault by Russian forces that outnumbered him. In response, the enemy used prohibited poison gas, mortars, and FPV drones.

During the fighting in the Kupyansk direction, a fighter of the special forces unit of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Bratstvo" single-handedly restrained the assault of five occupiers.

In response to the effective resistance of the Ukrainian soldier, the occupiers resorted to prohibited methods of warfare — they used poison gas. Share

Moreover, after that, the position was covered with dense mortar fire and FPV drone attacks.

The soldier suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and was poisoned by an unknown substance, which caused periodic loss of consciousness. Further holding of the position in such conditions became impossible.

The command made the only possible decision — to evacuate the soldier. Despite the active work of enemy FPV drones, the evacuation group was able to break through to the wounded man, take him out of the fire and deliver him to a stabilization point.