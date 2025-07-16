DIU fighter handed over a unique flag from the occupied Donetsk region to rescuers

A representative of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over to rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine the state flag of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, found during a combat mission of military reconnaissance in the deoccupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The flag was hidden by rescuers from one of the State Emergency Service units several years ago, before the city was occupied. To prevent the enemy from defacing it, the flag was immured in a brick wall.

A soldier of the Main Intelligence Directorate came across a hiding place while carrying out a combat mission.

I saw it by chance. I took out a package — there was a flag in it, next to it — a pack of cigarettes. I took it right away — I couldn't leave it. It's not just a flag — it's a relic, it's a memory, it's a part of the soul of those who were here before us. It was with me for another month, until it returned from the assignment. Share