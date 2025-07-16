A representative of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over to rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine the state flag of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, found during a combat mission of military reconnaissance in the deoccupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- An inspiring story of a DIU fighter handing over a significant relic, the state flag of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, found in the occupied Donetsk region, to rescuers.
- The flag, hidden by rescuers before the occupation, was preserved from desecration by being encased in a brick wall, highlighting the determination to protect national symbols.
- This flag stands as a powerful symbol of Ukraine's commitment to reclaiming and honoring its heritage, expressing the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Ukrainian people.
A DIU scout handed over a relic from the occupied Donetsk region to rescuers
The flag was hidden by rescuers from one of the State Emergency Service units several years ago, before the city was occupied. To prevent the enemy from defacing it, the flag was immured in a brick wall.
A soldier of the Main Intelligence Directorate came across a hiding place while carrying out a combat mission.
"This flag is a symbol that Ukraine always returns what is its own. In the newly liberated Kherson, Balaklia, Makariv and other cities, our army was always met with the Ukrainian flag," said Yevheniy Yerin, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Military District.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-