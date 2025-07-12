The DIU debunked the fake of the Russian special services about Ukrainian "red mercury" in Syria

Another episode of the Kremlin's information operation in Syria directed against Ukraine — Russian special services are offering another mystical black box with two capsules on the so-called Syrian "black arms market" that allegedly contains dangerous "chemicals."
Points of attention
- Russian special services spread a fake about Ukrainian 'red mercury' in Syria as part of an information operation against Ukraine.
- The story of 'red mercury' is a Soviet intelligence invention used in disinformation campaigns in the 1980s and 1990s, claiming it could be used to make a 'terrible' bomb.
- The DIU debunked the fake claims of Russian special services, revealing the capsules with 'unknown toxic gases' as reagents for an old chemical reconnaissance device.
DIU refutes fake about Ukrainian "red mercury" in Syria
One of the capsules has the inscription: “PU.9424 U”, the other one has “HG25 P307 9.99 U92”.
So, this time, in addition to the fictional “plutonium” [Pu — plutonium], the Muscovites are reviving the old Soviet fable about the so-called “red mercury” [Hg — mercury], a substance that does not exist in nature.
“Red mercury” is a Soviet intelligence invention that was used in a large-scale disinformation campaign in the Middle East in the 1980s and 1990s. The “red mercury” legend, created in Moscow and directed against foreign intelligence, claimed that this modification of the chemical element could become a material for making a “terrible” bomb.
The hacks from Lubyanka claim that they purchased the container they brought from "corrupt officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine" for "immediate sale."
Ukraine is taking all measures, including through the military intelligence line, to destroy these next hybrid plans of Russia, the GUR noted.
