"This is the worst." How Poland asked Zelensky to respond to Ukrainian protests
Source:  Polsat News

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has openly admitted that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was warned not to scale back efforts to fight corruption amid a high-profile scandal surrounding the restrictions on the independence of the SAPO and NABU. Warsaw called on not to ignore the demands of Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy's submission of a draft law on SAPO and NABU independence follows mass protests in Ukrainian cities.
  • The vote on the new bill regarding anti-corruption measures is scheduled for July 31.

Poland sided with the Ukrainian people

According to the Polish Foreign Minister, his country and other allies of Kyiv could not ignore the fact that Ukrainians are bravely fighting for their future in the EU.

That is why, against the backdrop of recent events, official Warsaw called on Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities not to give up on the fight against corruption under any circumstances.

We told President Zelensky that the worst thing he could do now is to give up on fighting corruption. Ukrainians are fighting for an honest, European state.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Despite this, the head of Polish diplomacy did not specify who and when delivered this warning and how exactly the President of Ukraine reacted to it.

However, on July 24, it became officially known that Zelensky had submitted to the Rada a draft law with provisions on the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This happened after mass protests that shook Ukrainian cities.

The vote on the new bill will take place on July 31.

