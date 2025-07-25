The Rada has named the date for consideration of the new draft law on NABU and SAPO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Rada has named the date for consideration of the new draft law on NABU and SAPO

The council will vote on July 31
Читати українською
Source:  Ruslan Stefanchuk

The Parliament of Ukraine decided to hold a meeting on July 31 to consider draft law 13533, by which Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky promises to ensure the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky's commitment to providing full guarantees of independence to anti-corruption agencies and preventing Russian interference is highlighted in the new legislation.
  • The session will also address other important legislative initiatives, though specific details have not been disclosed yet.

The council will vote on July 31

The session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider the urgent presidential draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Strengthening the Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" (registration number 13533) will be held on July 31, 2025.

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to Stefanchuk, within the framework of considering this draft law, he will propose to adopt it immediately as a basis and in its entirety, as well as to support its immediate signing.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also emphasized that the parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives, but has not yet revealed what exactly they are about.

As a reminder, on July 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a new draft law on the work of the NABU and the SAPO.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine already has my bill — what I promised — for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to check that there is no Russian interference.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU harshly criticized changes in Ukrainian legislation regarding NABU and SAP
The EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?