The Rada has named the date for consideration of the new draft law on NABU and SAPO

The Parliament of Ukraine decided to hold a meeting on July 31 to consider draft law 13533, by which Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky promises to ensure the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies.
- President Zelensky's commitment to providing full guarantees of independence to anti-corruption agencies and preventing Russian interference is highlighted in the new legislation.
- The session will also address other important legislative initiatives, though specific details have not been disclosed yet.
According to Stefanchuk, within the framework of considering this draft law, he will propose to adopt it immediately as a basis and in its entirety, as well as to support its immediate signing.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also emphasized that the parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives, but has not yet revealed what exactly they are about.
As a reminder, on July 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a new draft law on the work of the NABU and the SAPO.
