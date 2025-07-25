The Rada has named the date for consideration of the new draft law on NABU and SAPO

The Parliament of Ukraine decided to hold a meeting on July 31 to consider draft law 13533, by which Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky promises to ensure the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies.

The council will vote on July 31

The session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider the urgent presidential draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Strengthening the Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" (registration number 13533) will be held on July 31, 2025. Ruslan Stefanchuk Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to Stefanchuk, within the framework of considering this draft law, he will propose to adopt it immediately as a basis and in its entirety, as well as to support its immediate signing.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada also emphasized that the parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives, but has not yet revealed what exactly they are about.

As a reminder, on July 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a new draft law on the work of the NABU and the SAPO.