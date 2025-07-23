The Europeans remind us that they will not automatically support every decision made by the Ukrainian authorities.

The EU harshly criticized the scandalous law on NABU

Ukraine's Western partners have criticized a new Ukrainian law that limits the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Thus, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said that they are "very concerned" about the recent changes in Ukraine, which risk "significantly weakening the competences and powers of anti-corruption institutions", which are "crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda".

The President of the European Commission has been in contact with President Zelensky regarding these latest developments. President von der Leyen has expressed her serious concerns about the implications of the changes and has asked the Ukrainian government to provide explanations. Respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are key elements of the European Union. As a candidate country, Ukraine is expected to fully comply with these standards. There can be no compromise.

Ambassadors from the Group of Seven (G7) countries also expressed their concerns.

The G7 is closely following today's developments at NABU, including the investigation into several NABU employees for alleged crimes. We have serious concerns and intend to discuss these developments with the leadership of the [Ukrainian] government. Share

Radio Liberty cites statements from a number of individual countries.

"Limiting the independence of Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies complicates Ukraine's path to the EU. I expect Ukraine to consistently continue the fight against corruption," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful.

His Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, said that Prague is closely monitoring how Ukraine is addressing the corruption problem. He stressed that Western support for Ukraine does not mean that Europe is guaranteed to support any decisions made by the Ukrainian authorities.

I reminded the Minister [of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] Andriy Sybiza of this today. Share

The Swedish Foreign Ministry also voiced its "serious concerns" about the new Ukrainian law.

Ukraine has made important progress in the fight against corruption over the past decade—it is critical to continue this course.

The vital importance of anti-corruption institutions for Ukraine's future was also stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp. He warned that limiting the independence of these bodies would be a "significant step backwards" on the path of Ukrainian reforms.

Protecting the independence of these institutions and further progress in the rule of law remain key to Ukraine's EU accession process.

French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said the best solution for Ukraine now would be to reverse the controversial decision that sparked the first major protests in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. In an interview with France Inter radio, he said that "it is not too late for Ukrainians to go back."

When you are a candidate for the EU, it entails requirements regarding the fight against corruption, the preservation of the rule of law, respect for minorities, political opposition or the independence of the judiciary. Therefore, we will be extremely vigilant in this regard. Share

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada passed Law No. 12414 in an emergency mode, and the President quickly signed it on the same day. Key provisions of this law give the Prosecutor General's Office the authority to take investigated cases from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and to give instructions to representatives of these anti-corruption bodies.