Zelensky urgently convened a meeting of the heads of the SBU, NABU, SAPO, NACP, SBI, MIA, and the Prosecutor General

On July 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held a joint meeting with the heads of all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The President stated that there was an agreement on the formation of a specific action plan.
Points of attention
- The meeting highlighted the significance of administrative and legislative decisions to strengthen the work of institutions, address contradictions, and eliminate threats.
- Further working meetings are scheduled to finalize a joint plan aimed at bolstering Ukraine, providing more justice, and safeguarding the interests of the Ukrainian society.
What is known about the meeting of all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
According to the president, it was a very frank and useful conversation that really helps.
Zelenskyy reiterated that all Ukrainians have a common enemy — the Russian occupiers. Against this background, he added that the defense of Ukraine requires a sufficiently strong law enforcement and anti-corruption system, and therefore a real sense of justice.
The Head of State emphasized that criminal proceedings should not last for years without lawful verdicts, and those who work against Ukraine should not feel comfortable and not feel the inevitability of punishment.
As the head of state noted, the focus was also on administrative and legislative decisions that will make it possible to strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another working meeting on the general action plan will be held next week.
