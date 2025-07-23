Zelensky urgently convened a meeting of the heads of the SBU, NABU, SAPO, NACP, SBI, MIA, and the Prosecutor General

On July 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held a joint meeting with the heads of all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The President stated that there was an agreement on the formation of a specific action plan.

What is known about the meeting of all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies

According to the president, it was a very frank and useful conversation that really helps.

Zelenskyy reiterated that all Ukrainians have a common enemy — the Russian occupiers. Against this background, he added that the defense of Ukraine requires a sufficiently strong law enforcement and anti-corruption system, and therefore a real sense of justice.

The Head of State emphasized that criminal proceedings should not last for years without lawful verdicts, and those who work against Ukraine should not feel comfortable and not feel the inevitability of punishment.

I am grateful to all the participants of our meeting today: the SBU, NABU, SAPO, NACP, SBI, MIA, Prosecutor General. Thank you for your willingness to work as a team — as a team of Ukraine. And for the sake of Ukraine’s interests. We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively. We all hear what society says. We see what people expect from state institutions to ensure justice and the effectiveness of each institution. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the focus was also on administrative and legislative decisions that will make it possible to strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another working meeting on the general action plan will be held next week.