Official Brussels does not hide its concern over the recent actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding its anti-corruption institutions NABU and SAP. The European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier made a statement on this matter. He made it clear that the recent events could hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Points of attention
- The EU provides financial support to Ukraine, linking it to progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance, essential for combating corruption.
- The independence of NABU and SAP is crucial for Ukraine's institutional stability and capacity to fight corruption, a key requirement for EU membership.
The EU has voiced its position on NABU and SAP
As Guillaume Mercier noted, it is NABU and SAP that are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must act independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust.
Against this background, the spokesman recalled that official Brussels provides Ukraine with significant financial assistance "subject to progress in the areas of transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance."
According to EU media insiders, the Council's adoption of Bill No. 12414 will definitely affect the outcome of the annual assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to membership in the bloc.
European diplomats did everything to convey this as clearly as possible to the Ukrainian authorities, writes ZN.UA.
Against the backdrop of recent events, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of NABU and the SAP.
More on the topic
