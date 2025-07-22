Official Brussels does not hide its concern over the recent actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding its anti-corruption institutions NABU and SAP. The European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier made a statement on this matter. He made it clear that the recent events could hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The EU has voiced its position on NABU and SAP

As Guillaume Mercier noted, it is NABU and SAP that are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must act independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust.

Against this background, the spokesman recalled that official Brussels provides Ukraine with significant financial assistance "subject to progress in the areas of transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance."

Ukraine's accession to the EU requires a strong capacity to fight corruption and ensure institutional stability. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law, — stressed Guillaume Mercier. Share

According to EU media insiders, the Council's adoption of Bill No. 12414 will definitely affect the outcome of the annual assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to membership in the bloc.

European diplomats did everything to convey this as clearly as possible to the Ukrainian authorities, writes ZN.UA.