Restrictions on NABU and SAPO. OECD threatens Ukrainian authorities with serious consequences
Category
Politics
Publication date

Restrictions on NABU and SAPO. OECD threatens Ukrainian authorities with serious consequences

OECD calls on official Kyiv to reverse scandalous decision
Читати українською

The representative of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Julia Fromholtz warned the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that restricting the activities of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO will negatively affect defense investments in Ukraine and reconstruction financing.

Points of attention

  • OECD calls on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to reverse the decision and veto the bill to prevent jeopardizing Ukraine's future aspirations to join the organization.
  • Failing to address the issue of restricting NABU and SAPO activities may have serious implications for Ukraine's authority and credibility in the eyes of allies and investors.

OECD calls on official Kyiv to reverse scandalous decision

On July 22, Julia Fromholtz, Head of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division, expressed "deep concern about recent developments" concerning the NABU and the SAPO: the adoption of draft law No. 12414.

She sent a letter about this to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Iryna Mudria.

Julia Fromholts draws the attention of Zelensky's team to the fact that the new law significantly undermines the independence of Ukraine's specialized anti-corruption bodies.

According to her, such steps by Bankova may be regarded by the OECP as a weakening of Ukraine's compliance with its obligations.

In addition, Fromholz warned that this law would jeopardize Ukraine's future aspirations to join the OECD. That is why she called on Zelensky to veto this bill.

"If this letter reaches you after the bill is signed, we call for further legislative changes to preserve the independence of specialized anti-corruption bodies. I urge you to consider this issue with the utmost seriousness," the letter says.

As Fromholz noted, if this problem is not resolved, it will undermine Ukraine's authority among its allies, including those who are considering investing in Ukraine's defense sector and its long-term reconstruction.

Screenshot of the letter (Photo: eurointegration.com.ua)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU urgently appealed to Ukraine over attempts to restrict NABU and SAP
The EU has voiced its position on NABU and SAP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The court arrested the head of NABU detectives, Maghamedrasulov
What is known about the court decision?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to the scandal surrounding the restrictions on NABU and SAP
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy said he wants to clean up NABU and SAP

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?