The court arrested the head of NABU detectives, Maghamedrasulov

On July 22, a court in Kyiv chose a preventive measure of 60 days of detention for Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, an official of the National Bureau of Investigation, who is suspected of having ties with the aggressor country Russia.

What is known about the court decision?

As journalists from the courtroom report, the prosecutor and defense filed motions to close the proceedings, which the judge granted.

A little later, it was announced that the court had chosen a preventive measure for Magamedrasulov in the form of detention for 60 days.

According to the NABU employee, he expected this to happen.

His lawyer, Tetyana Okhrimchuk, officially confirmed that the defense will appeal this decision.

What is important to understand is that Ruslan Maghamedrasulov is the head of one of the interregional detective departments of the NABU, which in Dnipro coordinates the activities of the Bureau in the front-line Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the official “has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his businessman father conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation.”