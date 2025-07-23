New negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy determines the composition of the delegation

A decree has been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, which determines the composition of the delegation at the negotiations with Russia, which are to take place in Istanbul on July 23. It was signed by the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Who will represent Ukraine in negotiations with Russia?

The new delegation will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

In total, the Ukrainian delegation will include 14 people:

Advisor to the Head of the OPU Oleksandr Bevz,

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy Command Oleksandr Dyakov,

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia,

representative of the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies Yuriy Kovbasa,

Protocol Officer of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Georgy Kuzmychov,

Deputy SBU officials Oleg Luhovsky and Oleksandr Poklad,

Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff Yevheniy Ostryanskyi and Oleksiy Shevchenko,

Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky,

Head of the International Law Department — Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff Andriy Fomin,

Senior Officer of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff Oleksandr Sherikhov,

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Shynkarev.

What is important to understand is that official Kyiv recently announced the agenda for the next meeting: