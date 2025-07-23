Patriot for Ukraine. What the Pentagon is agreeing to
Patriot for Ukraine. What the Pentagon is agreeing to

Pentagon agrees to provide Ukraine with Patriot
Source:  Public

As "Public" managed to learn from its insiders, the US Department of Defense is currently negotiating with a number of countries regarding the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Anonymous sources reveal that separate agreements will be made with individual countries for the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine.
  • Details such as the number of participating states and the deadlines for the agreements remain undisclosed as the discussions progress.

Pentagon agrees to provide Ukraine with Patriot

According to anonymous sources, these will be separate agreements with individual countries.

It is currently known that the Pentagon is negotiating with a number of countries about possible bilateral agreements to supply American Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the process is at the discussion stage and has no deadline.

The exact number of states participating in the negotiations, their list, and the deadlines for implementing the agreements have not yet been disclosed.

"There are no specific terms or deadlines yet," an anonymous source said.

Insiders also added that discussions with various countries are ongoing, with a key goal being to determine who can provide what.

In response to clarifying questions about the 17 Patriot systems previously announced by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon and the State Department forwarded questions to the White House.

