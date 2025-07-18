Pentagon chief Hegseth to take part in new Rammstein — when exactly

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place on July 21, and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to attend.
Points of attention
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to attend the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the 'Ramstein' format on July 21.
- The meeting will include NATO Secretary General, the new NATO Commander in Europe, and other key participants.
- The appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's Minister of Defense will mark an important shift in the defense landscape.
Another meeting in the “Ramstein” format will take place on July 21
The corresponding announcement appeared on the page of the United Kingdom's Joint Delegation to NATO.
Expected to participate include US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the new NATO Commander in Europe, Alexus Hrynkevich.
This will also be the first meeting after the changes in the Ukrainian government and the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.
The announcement of the date did not specify the format of the meeting, but top Bundeswehr general Christian Freuding previously said that it was planned as an online meeting.
During the April Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, Hegset participated online.
