Pentagon chief Hegseth to take part in new Rammstein — when exactly

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place on July 21, and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to attend.

Another meeting in the “Ramstein” format will take place on July 21

The corresponding announcement appeared on the page of the United Kingdom's Joint Delegation to NATO.

The statement notes that on July 21, Britain and Germany will co-chair the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format. Share

Expected to participate include US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the new NATO Commander in Europe, Alexus Hrynkevich.

This will also be the first meeting after the changes in the Ukrainian government and the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.

The announcement of the date did not specify the format of the meeting, but top Bundeswehr general Christian Freuding previously said that it was planned as an online meeting.

As a reminder, in June, the US Secretary of Defense missed the Ramstein meeting for the first time — the country was represented by the ambassador to NATO, and Hegseth also missed the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. Share

During the April Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, Hegset participated online.