Pentagon chief Hegseth to take part in new Rammstein — when exactly
Category
World
Publication date

Pentagon chief Hegseth to take part in new Rammstein — when exactly

Hegseth
Читати українською

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place on July 21, and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to attend.

Points of attention

  • Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to attend the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the 'Ramstein' format on July 21.
  • The meeting will include NATO Secretary General, the new NATO Commander in Europe, and other key participants.
  • The appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's Minister of Defense will mark an important shift in the defense landscape.

Another meeting in the “Ramstein” format will take place on July 21

The corresponding announcement appeared on the page of the United Kingdom's Joint Delegation to NATO.

The statement notes that on July 21, Britain and Germany will co-chair the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format.

Expected to participate include US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the new NATO Commander in Europe, Alexus Hrynkevich.

This will also be the first meeting after the changes in the Ukrainian government and the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.

The announcement of the date did not specify the format of the meeting, but top Bundeswehr general Christian Freuding previously said that it was planned as an online meeting.

As a reminder, in June, the US Secretary of Defense missed the Ramstein meeting for the first time — the country was represented by the ambassador to NATO, and Hegseth also missed the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

During the April Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, Hegset participated online.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The head of the Pentagon will miss Rammstein for the first time — what is the reason?
Why Hegset won't fly to Ramstein

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?