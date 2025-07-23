Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, a control point, and two electronic warfare (EW) facilities of the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 23, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/23/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,045,220 (+970) people
tanks — 11041 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,037 (+2) units
artillery systems — 30722 (+42) units
MLRS — 1446 (+1) units
air defense means — 1199 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47552 (+115)
cruise missiles — 3533 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56041 (+88)
special equipment — 3935 (+0)
On July 22, the Russian army carried out one missile and 167 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 113 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,686 attacks, including 39 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,579 kamikaze drones for attacks.
