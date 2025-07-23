Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, a control point, and two electronic warfare (EW) facilities of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1246th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine
  • Stay updated with the latest developments and statistics regarding the military actions in the region

Losses of the Russian army as of July 23, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/23/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,045,220 (+970) people

  • tanks — 11041 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,037 (+2) units

  • artillery systems — 30722 (+42) units

  • MLRS — 1446 (+1) units

  • air defense means — 1199 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47552 (+115)

  • cruise missiles — 3533 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56041 (+88)

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On July 22, the Russian army carried out one missile and 167 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 113 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,686 attacks, including 39 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,579 kamikaze drones for attacks.

