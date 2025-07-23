NABU and SAPO put forward a specific demand after meeting with Zelensky

The heads of the anti-corruption institutions — NABU and SAPO — have made it clear that the legislative changes adopted the day before significantly limit their independence. Despite this, Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko are determined to work to preserve the professional capacity of their teams.

NABU and SAPO voiced their positions

As previously mentioned, on July 23, Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with the heads of all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the president, they reached an agreement on forming a specific action plan.

However, NABU and SAPO made it clear that this meeting actually changed nothing.

From now on, NABU and SAPO are deprived of the guarantees that previously allowed them to effectively implement their tasks and functions in combating top corruption. To restore full-fledged and independent work, clear and unambiguous steps at the legal level are necessary, which will restore the guarantees canceled by the parliament, the statement says. Share

According to the teams of Kryvonos and Klymenko, they will do everything possible to preserve the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years of their activities.

The rule of law and compliance with the law remain unchanging values for NABU and SAPO. We expect the same approach from other law enforcement agencies. Share

In addition, they expressed gratitude to Ukrainians for their principled position, active support, and concern.