NABU and SAPO put forward a specific demand after meeting with Zelensky

The heads of the anti-corruption institutions — NABU and SAPO — have made it clear that the legislative changes adopted the day before significantly limit their independence. Despite this, Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko are determined to work to preserve the professional capacity of their teams.
Points of attention
- The joint meeting with Zelensky and other institutional heads failed to address the concerns of NABU and SAPO regarding their independence.
- NABU and SAPO reiterate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and compliance with legal standards amidst ongoing challenges.
NABU and SAPO voiced their positions
As previously mentioned, on July 23, Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with the heads of all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
According to the president, they reached an agreement on forming a specific action plan.
However, NABU and SAPO made it clear that this meeting actually changed nothing.
According to the teams of Kryvonos and Klymenko, they will do everything possible to preserve the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years of their activities.
In addition, they expressed gratitude to Ukrainians for their principled position, active support, and concern.
