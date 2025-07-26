The US publicly threatened Russia and criticized China

The US government reminded the Kremlin of US President Donald Trump's tough ultimatum to establish peace in Ukraine within 50 days, as well as the consequences if Moscow does not comply with Washington's demand. China also came under fire for helping Russia prolong the war.
The US reminded Russia that time is running out
The acting US permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, made a strong statement on this matter during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
The American diplomat once again recalled that on July 14, Trump warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the need to sign a peace agreement within 50 days.
The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that more than 100 days ago, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a quick end to the war and the establishment of lasting peace in Ukraine, but this has not happened yet.
According to her, the situation is also worsening because China continues to assist Russia in its war of aggression:
