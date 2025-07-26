Massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

On the night of July 26, the Russian army launched a new massive combined attack on the Dnipro and the region. According to the latest data, two people were killed and five injured. Local authorities report fires and extensive damage.
Points of attention
- Local authorities confirmed casualties in the Dnipro district and reported attacks on high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.
- Stay informed about the evolving situation in Dnipropetrovsk region following the aggressive actions by the Russian army.
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, a man died directly in the Dnipro, and a woman was injured.
One of the high-rise buildings, as well as industrial enterprises, came under enemy attack. Fires broke out in some locations, and cars burned in the parking lot.
Lysak also reports several fires in the Dnipro district. A shopping center was on fire.
Local authorities officially confirmed that one person was killed and four others were injured in the Dnipro district.
As Serhiy Lysak reported, the aggressor hit the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district with KABs, and a fire broke out.
