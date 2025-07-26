Massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською

On the night of July 26, the Russian army launched a new massive combined attack on the Dnipro and the region. According to the latest data, two people were killed and five injured. Local authorities report fires and extensive damage.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities confirmed casualties in the Dnipro district and reported attacks on high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.
  • Stay informed about the evolving situation in Dnipropetrovsk region following the aggressive actions by the Russian army.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

Terrible night. Massive combined attack on the region. Previously, 7 missiles and 26 UAVs were shot down by the sky defenders. This was reported by the PvK. Unfortunately, there are also hits.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OAV

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/23155

According to him, a man died directly in the Dnipro, and a woman was injured.

One of the high-rise buildings, as well as industrial enterprises, came under enemy attack. Fires broke out in some locations, and cars burned in the parking lot.

Lysak also reports several fires in the Dnipro district. A shopping center was on fire.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/23155

Fires broke out at the enterprise, dry grass was burning in various locations.

Local authorities officially confirmed that one person was killed and four others were injured in the Dnipro district.

As Serhiy Lysak reported, the aggressor hit the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district with KABs, and a fire broke out.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/23155

An FPV drone hit the Pokrovska community in the Nikopol district. The enemy also attacked the Marhanetska community.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania transfers thousands of drones to Ukraine
Radarom! continues to provide powerful assistance to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Patriot for Ukraine. What the Pentagon is agreeing to
Pentagon agrees to provide Ukraine with Patriot
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world
Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?