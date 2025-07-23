American leader Donald Trump said that the United States produces the best military equipment in the world. According to the president, it is this that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive to effectively deter Russian aggression.

Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment

According to the American leader, the Ukrainian people are truly bravely defending themselves against the Russian invasion.

He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to continue fighting in the future thanks to the fact that NATO members are now purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

Our big companies produce the best military equipment in the world and now they will sell it and they will use it. Even those who are against the war, like me, say: "Wow, that's not bad, that's pretty good." So they (Ukrainians — ed.) will be able to defend themselves, we will no longer pay for it and I think that's very important. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the head of the White House once again lashed out with accusations against his predecessor, Joe Biden.

He criticized the Democrat's approach to providing aid to Kyiv.