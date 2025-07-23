Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world

Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

American leader Donald Trump said that the United States produces the best military equipment in the world. According to the president, it is this that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive to effectively deter Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • Trump emphasizes the importance of Ukrainians defending themselves with top-notch military equipment, signaling a shift in support dynamics.
  • Insights from Trump's remarks highlight a reevaluation of aid strategies, with a focus on empowering Ukraine through advanced military resources.

Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment

According to the American leader, the Ukrainian people are truly bravely defending themselves against the Russian invasion.

He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to continue fighting in the future thanks to the fact that NATO members are now purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

Our big companies produce the best military equipment in the world and now they will sell it and they will use it. Even those who are against the war, like me, say: "Wow, that's not bad, that's pretty good." So they (Ukrainians — ed.) will be able to defend themselves, we will no longer pay for it and I think that's very important.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the head of the White House once again lashed out with accusations against his predecessor, Joe Biden.

He criticized the Democrat's approach to providing aid to Kyiv.

Biden gave away $350 billion in equipment or cash, worse than equipment, cash. So we want to know about that at some point, right? But they had to buy their own equipment, although, you know, I have a feeling that not every dollar went to equipment,” Trump suggested.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US threatened China and stood up for Ukraine
The US proposes to “condemn China”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy determines the composition of the delegation
Office of the President of Ukraine
Who will represent Ukraine in negotiations with Russia?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France announced a sharp change in Trump's position on Ukraine
Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?