French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is convinced that American leader Donald Trump has finally sided with Ukraine and will help it survive the war against the aggressor country Russia.

Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine

According to Barro, the head of the White House, given his recent statements, most likely chose to support Ukraine against the backdrop of its war with Russia.

I note that President Trump has given Vladimir Putin a 50-day ultimatum to cease fire under threat of very tough sanctions… I also note that he has expressed his willingness to provide military equipment to Ukraine. Jean-Noel Barrot French Foreign Minister

According to the head of French diplomacy, the decision on military aid to Kyiv is "undoubtedly the most likely sign" that Donald Trump has "chosen his side."

Barrow believes that the US president is truly determined to return a just peace to Ukraine.

Against this background, the French diplomat officially confirmed that European leaders have been coordinating their actions for several weeks with "American senators, who have developed a sanctions package similar to the one we adopted at the European level."