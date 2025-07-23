French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is convinced that American leader Donald Trump has finally sided with Ukraine and will help it survive the war against the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- The decision on military aid to Kyiv is seen as a definitive sign of Trump's support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
- Expectations are high for the prompt adoption of American sanctions to aid Ukraine in achieving a just peace.
Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine
According to Barro, the head of the White House, given his recent statements, most likely chose to support Ukraine against the backdrop of its war with Russia.
According to the head of French diplomacy, the decision on military aid to Kyiv is "undoubtedly the most likely sign" that Donald Trump has "chosen his side."
Barrow believes that the US president is truly determined to return a just peace to Ukraine.
Against this background, the French diplomat officially confirmed that European leaders have been coordinating their actions for several weeks with "American senators, who have developed a sanctions package similar to the one we adopted at the European level."
