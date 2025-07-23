France announced a sharp change in Trump's position on Ukraine
France announced a sharp change in Trump's position on Ukraine

Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine
Source:  BFM TV

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is convinced that American leader Donald Trump has finally sided with Ukraine and will help it survive the war against the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The decision on military aid to Kyiv is seen as a definitive sign of Trump's support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • Expectations are high for the prompt adoption of American sanctions to aid Ukraine in achieving a just peace.

Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine

According to Barro, the head of the White House, given his recent statements, most likely chose to support Ukraine against the backdrop of its war with Russia.

I note that President Trump has given Vladimir Putin a 50-day ultimatum to cease fire under threat of very tough sanctions… I also note that he has expressed his willingness to provide military equipment to Ukraine.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

According to the head of French diplomacy, the decision on military aid to Kyiv is "undoubtedly the most likely sign" that Donald Trump has "chosen his side."

Barrow believes that the US president is truly determined to return a just peace to Ukraine.

Against this background, the French diplomat officially confirmed that European leaders have been coordinating their actions for several weeks with "American senators, who have developed a sanctions package similar to the one we adopted at the European level."

"I hope that this package of American sanctions... will be adopted as soon as possible," Barro emphasized.

