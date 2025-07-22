China supports Russia in its war against Ukraine, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said, warning Beijing of potential measures against it if the Kremlin refuses to stop its aggression.
Points of attention
- US threatens secondary sanctions against countries supporting Russia, including China
- Escalating tensions between US, China, and Russia in the context of Ukraine conflict
The US proposes to “condemn China”
As Whitaker noted, the Chinese government believes that it is "fighting a proxy war with the help of Russia."
Matthew Whitaker points out that Beijing has made a serious mistake.
Moreover, the US ambassador to NATO called for condemnation of China "for subsidizing the killings taking place on the battlefields of Ukraine."
Against this background, Whitaker recalled the tough ultimatum of US leader Donald Trump regarding the imposition of secondary sanctions against Russia's allies.
