The US proposes to “condemn China”
Source:  Bloomberg

China supports Russia in its war against Ukraine, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said, warning Beijing of potential measures against it if the Kremlin refuses to stop its aggression.

  • US threatens secondary sanctions against countries supporting Russia, including China
  • Escalating tensions between US, China, and Russia in the context of Ukraine conflict

As Whitaker noted, the Chinese government believes that it is "fighting a proxy war with the help of Russia."

"In some statements from the Chinese government, we see that they want the US and our allies to be busy with this war so that we cannot focus on other strategic challenges," the American ambassador emphasized.

Matthew Whitaker points out that Beijing has made a serious mistake.

Moreover, the US ambassador to NATO called for condemnation of China "for subsidizing the killings taking place on the battlefields of Ukraine."

Against this background, Whitaker recalled the tough ultimatum of US leader Donald Trump regarding the imposition of secondary sanctions against Russia's allies.

"The secondary sanctions will be significant. They will hit countries that buy Russian oil, whether it's China, India, or Brazil," the US ambassador warned.

