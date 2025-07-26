Russians complain about "bavovna" in various regions of the aggressor country

On the morning of July 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that during the previous night, their air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 54 "Ukrainian drones." However, the authorities of the aggressor country traditionally do not disclose exactly how many strike drones Ukraine used for the new attack on enemy military facilities.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 26 — what is known

"Last night, 54 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The enemy defense ministry's message traditionally claims the alleged destruction of all strike drones:

24 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

12 — over the territory of Rostov region,

2 — over the territory of the Oryol region,

2 — over the territory of the Tula region,

1 — over the territory of the Belgorod region.

And also 4 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 3 — over the waters of the Black Sea, and 6 — over occupied Crimea.

Photo: screenshot

Russians living in the aforementioned regions complain about new attacks: