Russians complain about "bavovna" in various regions of the aggressor country
Category
Events
Publication date

Russians complain about "bavovna" in various regions of the aggressor country

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 26 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of July 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that during the previous night, their air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 54 "Ukrainian drones." However, the authorities of the aggressor country traditionally do not disclose exactly how many strike drones Ukraine used for the new attack on enemy military facilities.

Points of attention

  • The safety of civilians is questioned as the frequency of attacks raises doubts about the capabilities of Russian air defense.
  • The escalating situation with drone attacks prompts Russians to demand better protection and efficient defense strategies from their authorities.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 26 — what is known

"Last night, 54 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The enemy defense ministry's message traditionally claims the alleged destruction of all strike drones:

  • 24 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

  • 12 — over the territory of Rostov region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Oryol region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Tula region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Belgorod region.

  • And also 4 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 3 — over the waters of the Black Sea, and 6 — over occupied Crimea.

Photo: screenshot

Russians living in the aforementioned regions complain about new attacks:

  • How much is enough? When will I finally get a good night's sleep?!

  • In my opinion, there were many times more drones than stated;

  • There is an impression that our air defense is no longer able to pull it all off;

  • The same thing every night! Honestly, I have no more strength;

  • When will they think about the safety of ordinary people? It's very scary to experience this every time;

  • This time there were a lot of explosions. It was just boring.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: 9 Russian regions covered by large-scale "bavovna"
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 18 — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation — UAVs attacked an oil depot
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?