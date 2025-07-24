"Bavovna" in the Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation — UAVs attacked an oil depot

In Adler, Russia, near Sochi airport, powerful explosions were heard on the night of July 24 - a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred after a series of explosions, the causes of which are currently being investigated.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Information has appeared online about explosions in Adler, a district of Sochi, Russia. According to preliminary information, an oil depot located near Sochi airport is on fire.

Eyewitnesses report several powerful explosions and a large column of smoke rising into the sky. Information about the victims and the extent of the fire has not yet been clarified. Share

The oil depot is a strategic facility that provides fuel for regional needs. A fire at such a facility could have serious consequences for the infrastructure and ecology of the region.

The head of the administration of the Sirius Financial Center, Dmitry Plyshkin, stated that an oil tank on Tavrichnaya Street was hit.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported that vacationers in some hotels were evacuated to underground parking lots.

Departure and arrival restrictions have been introduced at Sochi Airport.

There is also a video where you can see the result of the work of the Russian S-300/400 complex on residential development in Sochi.

People are actively discussing the event online, expressing concerns about the safety of civilians and the possible consequences for Sochi's transport infrastructure.