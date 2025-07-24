"Bavovna" in the Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation — UAVs attacked an oil depot
"Bavovna" in the Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation — UAVs attacked an oil depot

Source:  online.ua

In Adler, Russia, near Sochi airport, powerful explosions were heard on the night of July 24 - a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred after a series of explosions, the causes of which are currently being investigated.

Points of attention

  • The explosions at the oil depot in Adler near Sochi airport were a result of a drone attack on a strategic facility, leading to a large-scale fire and serious consequences for the region's infrastructure and ecology.
  • The potential safety risks for civilians were highlighted as restrictions at Sochi airport were imposed and vacationers were evacuated, emphasizing the severity of the incident.
  • The incident at the oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory has sparked discussions online, with concerns raised about the implications for Sochi's transport infrastructure and the safety of civilians.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Information has appeared online about explosions in Adler, a district of Sochi, Russia. According to preliminary information, an oil depot located near Sochi airport is on fire.

Eyewitnesses report several powerful explosions and a large column of smoke rising into the sky. Information about the victims and the extent of the fire has not yet been clarified.

The oil depot is a strategic facility that provides fuel for regional needs. A fire at such a facility could have serious consequences for the infrastructure and ecology of the region.

The head of the administration of the Sirius Financial Center, Dmitry Plyshkin, stated that an oil tank on Tavrichnaya Street was hit.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported that vacationers in some hotels were evacuated to underground parking lots.

Departure and arrival restrictions have been introduced at Sochi Airport.

There is also a video where you can see the result of the work of the Russian S-300/400 complex on residential development in Sochi.

People are actively discussing the event online, expressing concerns about the safety of civilians and the possible consequences for Sochi's transport infrastructure.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged shooting down of 21 attack drones over the Black Sea, 11 over the Sea of Azov, and 7 over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

