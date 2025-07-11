Watch: Powerful "bavovna" thunders in various regions of Russia

On the night and morning of July 11, various corners of the aggressor country of Russia came under attack from Ukrainian drones. Explosions were heard in the Kursk region, in the city of Tula in the Tula region, and in Dubna near Moscow. It is important to understand that this is where the Kronstadt plant, which produces drones, is located.
Russia has been hit by “bavovna” again — first details
In the Russian Kursk region, the Pselskoye LLC enterprise in the village of Male Soldatske, Belovsky District, came under attack from Ukraine.
After that, a fire broke out in the production premises of the enterprise, where the equipment is located.
An attack on the village of Karl Liebknecht, Kurchatov district, is also reported.
Subsequently, flight restrictions were announced at Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
This happened after powerful explosions thundered in Dubna, near Moscow. Ukrainian drones were attacking the Kronstadt drone development enterprise. It had already come under attack from Ukraine in May 2025.
Residents of Tula also complained about loud explosions. Explosions were reported in the Proletarsky district, where three of the largest Russian defense industry enterprises are located.
