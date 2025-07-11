Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 11, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/11/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,031,620 (+1,040) people

tanks — 11013 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles — 22,979 (+7) units

artillery systems — 30163 (+23) units

MLRS — 1437 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1193 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45003 (+222)

cruise missiles — 3459 (+14)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54732 (+76)

special equipment — 3929 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 10, the enemy launched three missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using 18 missiles and dropping 111 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russian invaders carried out 5,539 attacks, of which 92 were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,822 kamikaze drones for attacks.