Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers immediately attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers conducted numerous missile and air strikes, as well as utilized kamikaze drones in their attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
  • The situation highlights the continued aggression and challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and combating the Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/26/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,048,330 (+1,080) people

  • tanks — 11056 (+7) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,059 (+7) units

  • artillery systems — 30812 (+35) units

  • MLRS — 1448 (+2) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47959 (+125) units

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56371 (+158) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on July 25, the Russian occupiers carried out one missile and 60 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 78 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 4,172 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 6,279 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world
Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complain about "bavovna" in various regions of the aggressor country
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 26 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?