Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers immediately attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.
- The Russian occupiers conducted numerous missile and air strikes, as well as utilized kamikaze drones in their attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- The situation highlights the continued aggression and challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and combating the Russian invasion.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 26, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/26/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,048,330 (+1,080) people
tanks — 11056 (+7) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,059 (+7) units
artillery systems — 30812 (+35) units
MLRS — 1448 (+2) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47959 (+125) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56371 (+158) units.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on July 25, the Russian occupiers carried out one missile and 60 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 78 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy used 4,172 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 6,279 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
