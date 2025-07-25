According to foreign journalists, many factors forced American leader Donald Trump to make a dramatic U-turn towards Ukraine: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US First Lady Melania, and disrespect from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Telegraph has learned that there was another important factor.

Who secretly influenced Trump's decision on Ukraine?

According to journalists, on July 4, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called US President's envoy Keith Kellogg.

The Foreign Minister complained that Russian missiles and drones damaged the Polish consulate in Kyiv overnight.

According to insiders, this event was a turning point in the White House's attitude towards Ukraine.

After a secret phone call, General Kellogg appealed to Trump to resume supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine.

The envoy's request was heard, and the head of the White House personally ordered the US Department of Defense to unlock the frozen Patriot systems.

In addition, Trump held a conversation with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

What is important to understand is that it was he who, without the consent of the US presidential administration, once again blocked military aid to Ukraine.

This unexpected decision provoked a flurry of criticism from Trump's team. Even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was outraged.