One secret call forced Trump to restore aid to Ukraine — insiders
One secret call forced Trump to restore aid to Ukraine — insiders

Who secretly influenced Trump's decision on Ukraine?
Source:  The Telegraph

According to foreign journalists, many factors forced American leader Donald Trump to make a dramatic U-turn towards Ukraine: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US First Lady Melania, and disrespect from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Telegraph has learned that there was another important factor.

Points of attention

  • Trump's commitment to providing air defense support to Ukraine signaled a shift in Washington towards acknowledging the necessity of a stronger US role in the conflict to facilitate a peace agreement.
  • The secret call from Radosław Sikorski to Keith Kellogg on the aftermath of Russian attacks on the Polish consulate served as a turning point, influencing Trump's decision and prompting actions to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Who secretly influenced Trump's decision on Ukraine?

According to journalists, on July 4, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called US President's envoy Keith Kellogg.

The Foreign Minister complained that Russian missiles and drones damaged the Polish consulate in Kyiv overnight.

According to insiders, this event was a turning point in the White House's attitude towards Ukraine.

After a secret phone call, General Kellogg appealed to Trump to resume supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine.

The envoy's request was heard, and the head of the White House personally ordered the US Department of Defense to unlock the frozen Patriot systems.

In addition, Trump held a conversation with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

What is important to understand is that it was he who, without the consent of the US presidential administration, once again blocked military aid to Ukraine.

This unexpected decision provoked a flurry of criticism from Trump's team. Even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was outraged.

In a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky that same day, Trump promised to provide Ukraine with air defense support. This signal was a turning point — it was seen in Washington as an acknowledgement of the need for a stronger US role in the war in order to achieve a peace agreement.

