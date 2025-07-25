Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
Читати українською

During the night of July 24-25, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 63 air attack vehicles: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and 61 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • The attack marks another escalation in the tension between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the need for international intervention and support.
  • The defenders of the Ukrainian sky continue to combat the Russian invasion, calling for solidarity and unity in the face of aggression.

Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work

A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 6:30 p.m. on July 24.

This time, the enemy attacked from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 7 UAVs were also hit in 4 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

Photo: kpszsu

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine could have won the war "with complete defeat" — why it didn't happen
Rice believes Biden prevented Ukraine from winning
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A loud "bavovna" thunders in various regions of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 25 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 25, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?