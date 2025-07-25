Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

During the night of July 24-25, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 63 air attack vehicles: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and 61 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work

A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 6:30 p.m. on July 24.

This time, the enemy attacked from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 7 UAVs were also hit in 4 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.