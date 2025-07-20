Ukraine could have won the war "with complete defeat" — why it didn't happen
Politics
Ukraine could have won the war "with complete defeat" — why it didn't happen

Rice believes Biden prevented Ukraine from winning
Source:  The Hill

According to former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Ukraine had every chance to defeat the Russian army back in 2024. The diplomat believes that this did not happen due to the hesitation of then-US President Joe Biden.

  • The ongoing war in Ukraine is analyzed through a lens of US foreign policy decisions, with Rice highlighting the need for stronger support for Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • Recent developments signal a shift in US and European consensus on dealing with Vladimir Putin's aggression, indicating a new approach towards the conflict in Ukraine.

Rice believes Biden prevented Ukraine from winning

Condoleezza Rice headed the US Department of State from 2005 to 2009 during the presidency of George W. Bush.

However, she still analyzes and comments on the decisions and actions of Bush's successors, including Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The American diplomat does not hide her dissatisfaction with the policy of Joe Biden's team towards Ukraine.

Condoleezza Rice publicly and loudly criticizes the previous president's administration for being too slow in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces after Russia's invasion in 2022.

In her opinion, if the States had given Ukraine absolutely everything at the very beginning, when the Russian army was still in a difficult position, Ukraine could have won the war "with complete defeat."

Against this background, Rice supported the ultimatum of current US President Donald Trump, which he issued to the aggressor country Russia on July 14.

The last week has been a turning point. The best news we can give the Ukrainian people is that the United States and Europe have finally come to a consensus that Vladimir Putin cannot be stopped with words.

Rice assessed Trump's move

