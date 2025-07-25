Watch: A loud "bavovna" thunders in various regions of Russia

During the night of July 25, more than a hundred Ukrainian drones attacked at least 10 regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. This time, the Rostov and Belgorod regions, the Stavropol Territory, as well as other regions of Russia, were hit by drone strikes.
Points of attention
- The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have neutralized a large number of Ukrainian drones during the attacks, showcasing the ongoing tensions between the two countries.
- The temporary closure of airports in several cities due to the drone attacks underscores the challenges faced by Russian defense systems in preventing such incursions.
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 25 — what is known
According to local residents, many explosions occurred in Novocherkassk, Rostov Region, and Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory.
Ukrainian drones struck OJSC Nevinnomyssk Azot, a Russian chemical enterprise, a large producer of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia, which is part of the EuroChem group.
The mayor of Nevinnomyssk, Mykhailo Minenkov, immediately reacted to the attack:
Interestingly, the mayor also "urged" not to publish or send each other photos and videos of the attack and its aftermath.
In addition, it is noted that airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Stavropol, Tambov, and Sochi were not operating for some time.
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that during the night their air defense was allegedly able to neutralize 105 Ukrainian drones:
26 drones allegedly shot down over Belgorod region,
25 — over Bryansk,
23 — above Rostovskaya,
8 — over the Krasnodar Territory,
5 — over the Stavropol Territory,
3 each — over Kursk and Tambov regions,
2 — over Voronezhskaya,
1 — over the Oryol region,
9 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
