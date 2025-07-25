The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, and two command posts of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 25, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/25/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,047,250 (+980) people,

tanks — 11,049 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,052 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 30,777 (+31) units,

air defense systems — 1,201 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,834 (+196) units,

cruise missiles — 3,535 (+2) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,213 (+76) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on July 24, the enemy launched one missile and 77 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 134 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian invaders carried out 5,331 attacks, including 56 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,760 kamikaze drones for the attack.