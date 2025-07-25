People's Deputy from "Holos" Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a member of parliament from the political force "Holos", died in a road accident. This was confirmed to journalists by the people's deputy's entourage.
- Aside from his political contributions, Rushchyshyn was also known for his involvement in various cultural and musical endeavors, including being a co-founder of the Dzyga Art Association and producing several Ukrainian bands.
- The tragic death of Yaroslav Rushchyshyn has left a void in the political and cultural landscape of Ukraine, with many mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and passionate supporter of the arts.
Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died
As reported by "Gal-info", the accident on the highway occurred on Thursday, July 24.
This happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the road near the village of Babukhiv in the Frankivsk region.
The elected official was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, lost control, and crashed.
According to doctors, they tried to save him, but it was unsuccessful: the politician died during hospitalization.
It is worth noting that Yaroslav Rushchyshyn was elected as a People's Deputy 5 years ago in a majoritarian district in Lviv from the "Holos" faction.
In addition, it is indicated that the People's Deputy was a co-founder of the Dzyga Art Association and produced a number of Ukrainian bands, including "Dead Rooster", "Club of Tea Fans", "Dzyga Jazz Quartet", as well as early projects of "Ocean Elsa" and singer Ruslana.
