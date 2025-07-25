People's Deputy from "Holos" Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a member of parliament from the political force "Holos", died in a road accident. This was confirmed to journalists by the people's deputy's entourage.

As reported by "Gal-info", the accident on the highway occurred on Thursday, July 24.

This happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the road near the village of Babukhiv in the Frankivsk region.

The elected official was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, lost control, and crashed.

According to doctors, they tried to save him, but it was unsuccessful: the politician died during hospitalization.

It is worth noting that Yaroslav Rushchyshyn was elected as a People's Deputy 5 years ago in a majoritarian district in Lviv from the "Holos" faction.

In 2019–2021, he headed the Lviv regional organization of the Holos party. He was an honorary senator of the Ukrainian Catholic University and co-founder of the Lviv Business School LvBS. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the People's Deputy was a co-founder of the Dzyga Art Association and produced a number of Ukrainian bands, including "Dead Rooster", "Club of Tea Fans", "Dzyga Jazz Quartet", as well as early projects of "Ocean Elsa" and singer Ruslana.