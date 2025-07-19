Colonel of the AFU and combat pilot Konstantin "Kamikadze" Oborin died at the front

Odessa aviator and combat pilot Colonel Konstantin “Kamikadze” Oborin gave his life for Ukraine while performing a combat mission, officials and his relatives announced on July 19.

Legendary pilot Konstantin Oborin died in the war

Information about the death of Colonel Oborin was, in particular, disseminated by the mayor of Odessa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, and the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleh Kiper.

Very sad news for Odessa. Konstantin Oborin, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a participant in the modern struggle for the independence of Ukraine, director of the Odessa flying club, volunteer, mentor, and man of great soul and courage, died while performing a combat mission, Trukhanov noted.

Oleg Kiper calls Oborin a true patriot of Ukraine, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a participant in the modern struggle for independence, the head of the Union of Veterans of Afghanistan, as well as "the commander of the squadron that defends the sky over the Odessa region and shoots down enemy "shaheeds."

According to the daughter of the deceased soldier, Odessa photographer and videographer Polina Oborina, her father died on Friday, July 18.

Yes, it's true. Unfortunately, Kamikaze, our dad, grandpa, beloved husband, legendary warrior, living legend... is no more. It happened yesterday on purpose. And yes, unfortunately, our superhero is not immortal. How I would like to wake up today and think that this is a terrible dream.

According to Odesa volunteer Kateryna Nozhevnikova, after he turned 60 (Oborin died at the age of 63), the colonel regularly went to Kyiv for permission to continue his service.

Every year he traveled to Kyiv to get permission to continue defending the country, when hundreds of thousands of young "men" were hiding in their homes.

Konstantin Viktorovich Oborin was a pioneer of modern amateur aeronautics in Odessa. He created and developed the popular flying club "Odesa". He was a record holder in parachute jumping.

In 2014, risking his own life, Konstantin rescued 29 Ukrainian soldiers from captivity.

And in 2022, rising into the sky over Odessa, he fulfilled the last will of his student, Hero of Ukraine Vladislav Buwalkin, and scattered his ashes over his hometown.