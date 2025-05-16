Volunteer and founder of Nord Storm Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov died at the front

On May 14, the legendary fighter Nikita Tarenov, a Latvian volunteer from the 3rd OShBr, a former Kraken fighter, founder of the Nord Storm formation, co-founder of the Knife Cult, and a legionnaire of the Centuria, died at the front.
Latvian volunteer Nikita Tarenov died at the front
Legionnaire of the Kharkiv branch of the Centuria, fighter of the reconnaissance and sabotage special unit Hatred as part of the 1st Storm Battalion of the 3rd OShBr, Latvian volunteer Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov died in battle in Russia's war against Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the "Latvian" was wounded in battle during the successful repulse of an enemy offensive. During the evacuation, he and his comrade were killed as a result of an enemy drone strike.
Nikita Tarenov is originally from Riga. He studied to be a psychologist, worked, was engaged in knife fighting, boxing, tactics and tactical medicine. He was going to serve in Latvia. But everything changed, and he went to Ukraine.
Also, since 2017, without having Ukrainian citizenship, he took part in the ATO as a volunteer without hesitation. With the beginning of the full-scale war, he continued to fight for Ukraine, still without citizenship.
On February 24, 2022, he defended Kharkiv, liberating the Kharkiv region as part of the Kraken special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense. He also fought in the Kherson direction, participating in the liberation of Kherson.
Later, he joined the reconnaissance and sabotage special unit Hatred as part of the 1st Storm Battalion of the 3rd OSHBR.
Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov, in an exclusive interview with Online.UA in May 2024, made a prediction about when dictator Vladimir Putin might attack the Baltic countries — Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia,
Tarenov also spoke about the specifics of Russian propaganda in Latvia, whether a "Russian peace" awaits them there, and the attitude of Latvians towards the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
