On May 14, the legendary fighter Nikita Tarenov, a Latvian volunteer from the 3rd OShBr, a former Kraken fighter, founder of the Nord Storm formation, co-founder of the Knife Cult, and a legionnaire of the Centuria, died at the front.

Legionnaire of the Kharkiv branch of the Centuria, fighter of the reconnaissance and sabotage special unit Hatred as part of the 1st Storm Battalion of the 3rd OShBr, Latvian volunteer Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov died in battle in Russia's war against Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the "Latvian" was wounded in battle during the successful repulse of an enemy offensive. During the evacuation, he and his comrade were killed as a result of an enemy drone strike.

Nikita Tarenov is originally from Riga. He studied to be a psychologist, worked, was engaged in knife fighting, boxing, tactics and tactical medicine. He was going to serve in Latvia. But everything changed, and he went to Ukraine.

The path in Ukraine began in 2017 with joining the Kharkiv branch of the National Druzhy. Within the organization, I met X and Malysh, with whom I later founded a section for studying the Italian style of knife fighting "Cult of the Knife". In 2019, the Nord Storm organization was formed on the basis of this section, uniting Straight Edge supporters. In addition to training, the guys actively hunted for supporters of the "Russian world" and fought against the alcohol addiction of the Ukrainian Nation, closing down drinking establishments in different districts of Kharkiv. Share

Also, since 2017, without having Ukrainian citizenship, he took part in the ATO as a volunteer without hesitation. With the beginning of the full-scale war, he continued to fight for Ukraine, still without citizenship.

On February 24, 2022, he defended Kharkiv, liberating the Kharkiv region as part of the Kraken special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense. He also fought in the Kherson direction, participating in the liberation of Kherson.

Later, he joined the reconnaissance and sabotage special unit Hatred as part of the 1st Storm Battalion of the 3rd OSHBR.

