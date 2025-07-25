The US and Israel have harshly criticized Macron for his intention to recognize a Palestinian state

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed his intention to recognize the state of Palestine. However, the idea did not please the United States and Israel. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately made harsh statements on this issue.
Points of attention
- Rubio and Netanyahu argue that recognizing Palestine could pose an existential threat to Israel and would only benefit Hamas.
- The debate highlights the complex political dynamics and conflicting perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The US and Israel did not support Macron's intention
He also made it clear that an official and solemn announcement about this would take place in September during the UN General Assembly meeting.
US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio immediately reacted sharply to Macron's idea to recognize a Palestinian state:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his outrage at Macron's decision.
According to the latter, recognition of the Palestinian state would be a "reward" for Hamas' actions and would increase the existential threat to his country.
