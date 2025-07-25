The US and Israel have harshly criticized Macron for his intention to recognize a Palestinian state
The US and Israel have harshly criticized Macron for his intention to recognize a Palestinian state

Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed his intention to recognize the state of Palestine. However, the idea did not please the United States and Israel. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately made harsh statements on this issue.

Points of attention

  • Rubio and Netanyahu argue that recognizing Palestine could pose an existential threat to Israel and would only benefit Hamas.
  • The debate highlights the complex political dynamics and conflicting perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

True to my historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided: France recognizes the State of Palestine.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

He also made it clear that an official and solemn announcement about this would take place in September during the UN General Assembly meeting.

US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio immediately reacted sharply to Macron's idea to recognize a Palestinian state:

"The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron's plan to recognize the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly. This irresponsible decision only plays into Hamas' propaganda and postpones peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of the events of October 7," the head of American diplomacy wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his outrage at Macron's decision.

According to the latter, recognition of the Palestinian state would be a "reward" for Hamas' actions and would increase the existential threat to his country.

"A Palestinian state under these conditions will be a springboard for the destruction of Israel, not a peaceful neighbor. Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not want a state that will exist next to Israel — they want a state instead of Israel," Netanyahu complained.

