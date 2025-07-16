Watch: Israel attacked the Syrian General Staff

A powerful explosion was heard in Damascus a few hours ago, for which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility.

Israel launches airstrike on Syria's General Staff

A powerful explosion of unknown origin has been heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus. An AFP reporter in Damascus confirmed the blast.

After this explosion, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for it, reporting a strike on the entrance gate of the Syrian General Staff.

The Israel Defense Forces recently shelled the entrance gate of the Syrian regime's General Staff in Damascus, the IDF said.

They added that they are monitoring "the development of events and activities directed against the civilian population of Druze origin in southern Syria" and are ready for the development of various scenarios.

The Israeli military also announced that it had sent additional units to the border between Israel and Syria.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would continue attacks until Syrian government forces withdraw from Suwayda. Share

The Druze are an Arab community of about one million people living mainly in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. In southern Syria, the Druze are the majority in the province of Suwayda. Suwayda is located in Syria, which Israel has unilaterally declared a demilitarized zone.