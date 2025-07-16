Watch: Israel attacked the Syrian General Staff

A powerful explosion was heard in Damascus a few hours ago, for which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility.
Points of attention
- Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on the entrance gate of the Syrian General Staff in Damascus, claiming responsibility for the powerful explosion heard in the Syrian capital.
- Israeli Defense Minister announced the continuation of attacks until Syrian troops withdraw from the province of Suwayda, escalating tensions between Israel and Syria in southern Syria.
Israel launches airstrike on Syria's General Staff
A powerful explosion of unknown origin has been heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus. An AFP reporter in Damascus confirmed the blast.
After this explosion, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for it, reporting a strike on the entrance gate of the Syrian General Staff.
The Israel Defense Forces recently shelled the entrance gate of the Syrian regime's General Staff in Damascus, the IDF said.
They added that they are monitoring "the development of events and activities directed against the civilian population of Druze origin in southern Syria" and are ready for the development of various scenarios.
The Israeli military also announced that it had sent additional units to the border between Israel and Syria.
The Druze are an Arab community of about one million people living mainly in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. In southern Syria, the Druze are the majority in the province of Suwayda. Suwayda is located in Syria, which Israel has unilaterally declared a demilitarized zone.
The Syrian government does not agree with the creation of a demilitarized zone and, together with the international community, has repeatedly called on Israel to cease military actions that violate its sovereignty.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-